Mercer County, PA

Police: Troopers Find $1.8M Worth Of Fentanyl During Traffic Stop In Mercer County

CBS Pittsburgh
 11 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WOLF CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Mercer County say they found about $1.8 million of fentanyl during a traffic stop.

State police say troopers pulled over a car hauler with a California license plate for traffic violations on I-80 in Wolf Creek Township Tuesday.

Police say one of the vehicles, which was heading for New York, was searched. Inside, troopers say they found aftermarket hidden compartments.

Inside those hidden compartments, they allegedly found 10.3 kilograms, more than 22 pounds, of fentanyl. Police estimate that much fentanyl would go for $1.8 million on the street.

The investigation is still ongoing.

