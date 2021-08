Taylor Hall can now buy in Boston instead of rent. While the Bruins were still sitting with the 20th pick in the first round of Friday’s NHL draft, they finalized their contract extension with Hall, a very reasonable four-year deal that comes with an annual cap hit of $6 million for the left wing and one-time Hart Trophy winner. Hall most likely could have gotten both more term and money on the open market, but his brief experience in Boston after being obtained at the deadline in April was positive enough for Hall to eschew those options.