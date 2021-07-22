Las Cruces Man accused of fleeing from police in stolen vehicle arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a man suspected of fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning. Police said Manuel Holguin, 33, is charged with fourth-degree felony counts of receiving or transferring of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and two counts of tampering with evidence. He also faces a second-degree felony count of trafficking methamphetamine.www.ktsm.com
