Schenk keeps up good play at 3M Open

I did not think that the Open Championship could live up to what we’d seen in the first three majors this season but I thought it did. It was definitely not a typical week at the British Open with fantastic weather throughout the weekend but we saw these players firing at pins and putting on a show for the spectators. Collin Morikawa just proved once again why he’s the best ball striker in the world and his putting was out of this world. He is just 24-years-old and already has two major championships, just insane to think about. He becomes only the second golfer to have a PGA and Open before the age of 25 and the other, Tiger Woods. I saw a little bit of Tiger in his game this weekend, once he got the lead over Louis on Sunday,...