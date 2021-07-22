Schenk keeps up good play at 3M Open
BLAINE, Minn. — Vincennes golfer Adam Schenk continued his hot streak Thursday, shooting a 6-under-par 65 to threaten the first-round lead at the PGA's 3M Open. Schenk, who finished fourth and 15th in the last two weeks at the John Deere Classic and Barbasol Championship, was in third place when he completed his round. Rain and lightning delayed the opening round for multiple hours Thursday, forcing some of the field to wait until today to complete their first 18 holes.www.suncommercial.com
