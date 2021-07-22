Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vincennes, IN

Schenk keeps up good play at 3M Open

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 11 days ago

BLAINE, Minn. — Vincennes golfer Adam Schenk continued his hot streak Thursday, shooting a 6-under-par 65 to threaten the first-round lead at the PGA's 3M Open. Schenk, who finished fourth and 15th in the last two weeks at the John Deere Classic and Barbasol Championship, was in third place when he completed his round. Rain and lightning delayed the opening round for multiple hours Thursday, forcing some of the field to wait until today to complete their first 18 holes.

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vincennes, IN
Sports
City
Vincennes, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
John Deere
Person
Mark Hubbard
Person
James Hahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m Open#John Deere Classic#Pga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
Golfthelines.com

WGC-FedEx St Jude Odds

Strong fields will often produce world-class champions more often than not. Of course, with nine of the top-10 players in the world rankings in the WGC field this week, it’s tough to determine the potential winner just from that group. Justin Thomas won last year as one of the co-favorites at +1200 odds, and FedEx St. Jude odds will be posted here Monday when legal outright markets open.
Blaine, MN740thefan.com

3M Open Set For This Week

(Blaine, MN) — The 3M Open tees off tomorrow at the TCP Twin Cities in Blaine. The PGA Tour stop will run four days and conclude Sunday evening. The defending champion is Michael Thomposon who won last years tournament by shooting 19 under par. Other names scheduled to compete include...
Blaine, MNkfgo.com

Fowler, Vegas, Merritt Tied For Lead At 3M Open

(Blaine, MN) — Rickie Fowler and Jhonattan Vegas shot matching bogey-free, seven-under 64s to jump to the top of the leaderboard at the 3-M Open in Blaine. Also tied for the lead is Troy Merritt, who tallied eight birdies, but bogeyed the ninth hole to fall back. Scott Stallings and...
GolfPGA Tour

Win probabilities: 3M Open

1. Ryan Armour (T1, -10, 12.4%) 2. Adam Hadwin (T1, -10, 10.7%) 3. Jhonattan Vegas (T3, -9, 8.3%) 4. Chez Reavie (T3, -9, 7.6%) 5. Bo Hoag (T3, -9, 6.2%) 6. Louis Oosthuizen (T19, -6, 6.0%) 7. Roger Sloan (T3, -9, 5.4%) 8. Keegan Bradley (T9, -7, 5.0%) 9. Maverick...
GolfPGA Tour

Cut prediction: 3M Open

82 players at -1 or better (T64) 1. Jhonattan Vegas (T1, -7, 10.4%) 2. Rickie Fowler (T1, -7, 8.3%) 3. Troy Merritt (T1, -7, 6.8%) 4. Louis Oosthuizen (T21, -3, 6.6%) 5. Chez Reavie (T7, -5, 4.8%) 6. Roger Sloan (T4, -6, 3.8%) 7. Cameron Tringale (T10, -4, 3.6%) 8....
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

3M Open Power Rankings

The 2021 major championship season came to a close Sunday, with American prodigy Collin Morikawa outlasting three-time major champion Jordan Spieth at The Open Championship. The organizers of this week’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities would likely be happy to note that it was their inaugural tournament in 2019, where Morikawa burst onto the PGA Tour scene, finishing T2 in a thrilling close that saw 20-year-old Matthew Wolff eagle the 18th to nip Morikawa and Tour heavyweight Bryson DeChambeau.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Cameron Champ battles the heat to win the 3M Open

Cameron Champ’s final round was a battle in more ways than one Sunday, as he battled the heat and a strong field of challengers to win the 3M Open by two shots over Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas, and Charl Schwartzel. Champ looked a bit wobbly as he battled symptoms of...
Golfnationalclubgolfer.com

3M Open TV times and betting tips

As we head back across the pond for our weekly fix of PGA Tour action, we look ahead to the 3M Open at the stunning TPC Twin Cities. With many of the PGA Tour regulars taking the week off following the Open Championship, this looks to be a great opportunity for someone to steal a valuable tour win. This week I have selected three players who stand out from the crowd, with value being the name of the game this week. But first…
Golfalbuquerqueexpress.com

3M Open: Notes, Odds Best Bets

The 3M Open begins Thursday at TPC Twin Cities. World No. 2 Dustin Johnson and No. 9 Louis Oosthuizen are among the players who have made the trip across the Atlantic Ocean after competing in The Open Championship last week. While they are among the favorites, this is a critical event for many inthe field with only three weeks of events before the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Picks For The 3M Open

The year’s final major came to a close on Sunday afternoon with Collin Morikawa winning the Open Championship by two strokes over Jordan Spieth. While there aren’t any more majors to look forward to, there is still plenty of golf on the docket. The action continues this weekend with the 3M Open.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Fowler continues solid play at 3M

BLAINE, Minn. – Rickie Fowler's improved driving helped him shoot a 5-under 65 on Sunday in the final round of the British Open. Looking for a late push in the FedEx Cup standings, Fowler carried over the strong play Thursday with a 7-under 64 in the first round of the 3M Open.
GolfPosted by
FanSided

2021 3M Open: Groups to Watch Thursday, Friday

The PGA Tour heads to Minnesota this week for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. The field is fairly strong, especially considering that many of these players were in England last week for the Open Championship. There are some very good groups on Thursday and Friday that are worth...
Golffantasyalarm.com

PGA DFS Playbook: 3M Open

I did not think that the Open Championship could live up to what we’d seen in the first three majors this season but I thought it did. It was definitely not a typical week at the British Open with fantastic weather throughout the weekend but we saw these players firing at pins and putting on a show for the spectators. Collin Morikawa just proved once again why he’s the best ball striker in the world and his putting was out of this world. He is just 24-years-old and already has two major championships, just insane to think about. He becomes only the second golfer to have a PGA and Open before the age of 25 and the other, Tiger Woods. I saw a little bit of Tiger in his game this weekend, once he got the lead over Louis on Sunday,...
Blaine, MNAthlonSports.com

3M Open Fantasy Predictions & Expert Golf Picks

The 3M Open is set for July 22-25 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. That means it's time to pick your optimal DraftKings fantasy golf lineup for the last tournament before the Olympic break. Here's what our best 3M Open lineup looks like in this week's golfer predictions:. Dustin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy