Stephon Gilmore has reported to training camp, but after holding out of minicamp, he still doesn’t have a new contract in hand. The Pro Bowler is on the books for less than $8 million in real money — below market value for a player of his caliber — and will open the summer on the PUP list as he rehabs a quad injury. Defensive captain Devin McCourty spoke glowingly of Gilmore’s abilities on Tuesday morning, and said he isn’t sweating his teammate’s contractual dispute.