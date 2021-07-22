Report: Yankees have checked in on star shortstop, could move Gleyber Torres back to 2B
As the New York Yankees consider making a move at the trade deadline, one name that has bubbled to the surface is Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. The 28-year-old right-handed batter stands at 6’2″ and 213 pounds, and currently has two years left on his contract, totaling $27.5 million. Averaging $13.8 million per season, the star defender is struggling this season in the batter’s box (by his own standards), hitting .243 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs. However, during the 2020 campaign, he hit .289 over 59 games, recording 11 homers and 28 RBIs.empiresportsmedia.com
