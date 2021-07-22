Report: Yankees have checked in on star shortstop, could move Gleyber Torres back to 2B

A trade idea has the Indians sending Jose Ramirez to New York for Gleyber Torres. The Indians are not going to just trade Jose Ramirez for nothing. Sure, one day they’ll ship him away and use the trade to continue their run of winning seasons but that is not anytime soon. The Indians would have to be “blown away” by any trade offer for the only man who’s finished in the top three in AL MVP voting three of the last four years. He’s not heading towards a fourth, at least not at this current juncture but for anyone to trade for him, they’re going to have to pony up some big assets. Cue the Yankees and Gleyber Torres.