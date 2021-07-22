You Want Affordable Healthcare? Missouri’s Got It.
(Cole County) The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that a Medicaid expansion ballot measure is constitutional. The high court has sent the case back to Cole County court to rule in favor of three low-income women who sued the State in an effort to gain Medicaid coverage. The case went to court after the Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature chose to defund Medicaid expansion back in the spring. Their argument was the ballot measure did not include a funding source. The measure will allow another 275-thousand low-income Missouri adults to be able to afford some type of healthcare coverage.www.mymoinfo.com
