Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meade, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 17:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Perkins; Ziebach The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ziebach County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Meade County in west central South Dakota Southeastern Perkins County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 540 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles north of Morristown to 3 miles south of Opal, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dupree, Faith, Usta, Glad Valley, Red Scaffold, Thunder Butte, Red Elm, Iron Lightning, Intersection of Cherry Creek and Sunnybrook Roads, Intersection of Highway 63 and BIA Road 8, Durkee Lake, Arrow Head Buttes and northwestern Cheyenne River Reservation. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
