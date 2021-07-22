Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meade County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meade, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 17:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Perkins; Ziebach The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ziebach County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Meade County in west central South Dakota Southeastern Perkins County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 540 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles north of Morristown to 3 miles south of Opal, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dupree, Faith, Usta, Glad Valley, Red Scaffold, Thunder Butte, Red Elm, Iron Lightning, Intersection of Cherry Creek and Sunnybrook Roads, Intersection of Highway 63 and BIA Road 8, Durkee Lake, Arrow Head Buttes and northwestern Cheyenne River Reservation. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherry Creek, SD
City
Morristown, SD
City
Dupree, SD
County
Meade County, SD
State
South Dakota State
County
Perkins County, SD
City
Opal, SD
County
Ziebach County, SD
City
Glad Valley, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#17 41 00#Usta#Red Scaffold#Red Elm#Iron Lightning#Arrow Head Buttes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles bounces back, but falls short of gold

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles fought back her fears and returned to competition Tuesday but fell short in her quest for Olympic gold in the balance beam competition and instead brought in bronze. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, overcame a few small wobbles during her routine,...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kathy Griffin reveals past suicide attempt, pill addiction amid lung cancer diagnosis

Kathy Griffin revealed she struggled with pill addiction and thoughts of suicide after receiving backlash for a controversial photo shootin 2017. The comedian, 60, who revealed she is battling stage one lung cancer on Monday, sat down for an interview with ABC News in which she detailed the past four years and the spiral her life took after facing immense backlash after posing with a bloodied, severed head with the likeness of then-President Donald Trump.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Rapper DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy