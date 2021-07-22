Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 16:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY Any flood waters should have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 900 PM PDT for portions of northwest Arizona and Nevada.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#16 45 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Hidalgo SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 229 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mcauliffe Elementary School, or over North McAllen, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, San Juan, Hidalgo, Palmview, Palmhurst, North McAllen, Sharyland and South McAllen.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 222 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mission, Hidalgo, Palmview, Palmhurst, Sharyland, South McAllen, Mission Regional Medical Center, Castro Elementary School, Lloyd & Dolly Bentsen Elementary School, Sharyland High School, Mission Fire Station Number 3, Madero, B.l. Gray Junior High School, Mission Fire Station Number 5, Brown Middle School, Veterans Memorial High School, Mcallen Convention Center, Airport Park, Los Encinos Community Park and Rowe High School. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hidalgo FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HIDALGO COUNTY At 256 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mission, Hidalgo, Palmview, Palmhurst, Sharyland, South McAllen, Mission Regional Medical Center, Castro Elementary School, Lloyd & Dolly Bentsen Elementary School, Sharyland High School, Mission Fire Station Number 3, Madero, B.l. Gray Junior High School, Mission Fire Station Number 5, Brown Middle School, Veterans Memorial High School, Mcallen Convention Center, Airport Park, Los Encinos Community Park and Rowe High School. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Mcintosh County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: McIntosh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR MCINTOSH COUNTY At 539 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Blackbeard Island to near Sapelo Island, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Blackbeard Island. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley, Western Clark and Southern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to 110. * WHERE...Western Clark and Southern Nye County and Las Vegas Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Emery County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for San Rafael Swell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 15:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: San Rafael Swell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WAYNE AND SOUTHEASTERN EMERY COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 424 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 19 miles west of Canyonlands National Park, or 27 miles east of Hanksville...moving southeast at 15 mph. Penny to nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. This storm will impact Horseshoe Canyon in northeastern Wayne County.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 06:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 613 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sullivan City, La Joya, Los Ebanos, Sam Fordyce Elementary School, La Joya City Hall, Jimmy Carter High School, La Joya High School, John F Kennedy Elementary School, Cuevitas, Mcallen and Havana. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy and Sumter. * Through Wednesday evening. * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across north Florida will support periods of locally heavy rain across the region today through Wednesday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts today through Wednesday.
Bulloch County, GAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Tattnall The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Bulloch County in southeastern Georgia Candler County in southeastern Georgia Tattnall County in southeastern Georgia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 705 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Metter, Cobbtown, Pulaski, Aline, Metter Municiple Airport, Brannen Lake, Parish, Canoe Pond, Excelsior and Adabelle. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy and Sumter. * Through Wednesday evening. * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across north Florida will support periods of locally heavy rain across the region today through Wednesday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts today through Wednesday.
Colleton County, SCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 22:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Colleton; Dorchester FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR COLLETON AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures peaking around 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 630 PM EDT. Target Area: Citrus The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. .Heavy rainfall overnight (over six inches in some spots) has caused water levels to rise on the Withlacoochee River. Additional heavy rainfall today is likely to continue to cause the river to rise into flood stage later today. For the Withlacoochee...including SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Warning for the Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 5:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to 8.7 feet Thursday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Arrowhead subdivision floods with water in homes. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.7 feet on 10/23/1995. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Withlacoochee SR 200 Holde 8.0 6.4 Tue 5 am 8.2 8.6 8.6 8.4 MSG
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 108 to 118 expected. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very warm nighttime temperatures will limit heat relief, acting to increase heat stress for those without adequate access to cooling.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Aguada, Anasco, Lares, Las Marias, Moca, Rincon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 16:43:00 Expires: 2021-08-02 16:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adjuntas; Aguada; Anasco; Lares; Las Marias; Moca; Rincon; San Sebastian; Utuado THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ADJUNTAS, AGUADA, ANASCO, LARES, LAS MARIAS, MOCA, RINCON, SAN SEBASTIAN AND UTUADO The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, exercise caution along some bodies of water that are running high. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Mcintosh County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: McIntosh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR MCINTOSH COUNTY At 539 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Blackbeard Island to near Sapelo Island, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Blackbeard Island. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 16:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Apache FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR APACHE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Citrus, Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 630 PM EDT. Target Area: Citrus; Levy The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. .Heavy rainfall overnight (over six inches in some spots) has caused water levels to rise on the Withlacoochee River. Additional heavy rainfall today is likely to continue to cause the river to rise into flood stage later today. For the Withlacoochee...including SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Warning for the Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon. * From this morning until further notice. * At 5:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 28.8 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning and continue rising to a crest of 29.3 feet this evening. It will then rise to 29.7 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Docks and boat ramps flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.7 feet on 03/20/1998. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Withlacoochee US 41 Dunnello 29.0 28.8 Tue 5 am 29.2 29.7 29.7 29.7 MSG
Lewis And Clark County, MTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lewis and Clark THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MDT The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
Caribou County, IDweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Caribou by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 13:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caribou FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN BANNOCK AND WEST CENTRAL CARIBOU COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy