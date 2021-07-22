Cancel
Garfield County, MT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Petroleum, Phillips, Valley by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 16:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum; Phillips; Valley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PHILLIPS...WEST CENTRAL GARFIELD...NORTHEASTERN PETROLEUM AND SOUTHWESTERN VALLEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm and could be a hazard to boats on Fort Peck Lake. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Montana.

