Twin Peaks Drives Development Deeper Into Florida with New Franchise Deal
The ultimate sports lodge signs area development agreement to add three locations throughout Daytona Beach to pipeline. Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Ricky Warman, along with his business partner Mike Cothern, to bring the brand’s acclaimed sports viewing experience to Daytona Beach. Warman expects to open three new lodges in the area, with the first of the new restaurants slated to open in fall of 2022.littleelm.bubblelife.com
