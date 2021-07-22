Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Twin Peaks Drives Development Deeper Into Florida with New Franchise Deal

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ultimate sports lodge signs area development agreement to add three locations throughout Daytona Beach to pipeline. Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Ricky Warman, along with his business partner Mike Cothern, to bring the brand’s acclaimed sports viewing experience to Daytona Beach. Warman expects to open three new lodges in the area, with the first of the new restaurants slated to open in fall of 2022.

littleelm.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
58K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Peaks#Franchisee#Restaurants#Franchise Agreement#Twinpeaksfranchise Com#Twinpeaksrestaurant Com#Studebaker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Popular Dallas Sandwich Shop Planning to Close Doors

On any given day, a long lunch line crowds the 1,400 square foot Great American Hero sandwich shop on Lemmon Avenue in Dallas' Oak Lawn neighborhood. "We know everyone's name," owner Dominick Oliverie said. "And if I don't know them by name, I know that's the turkey sandwich, here's the meatball sandwich."
The Colony, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Family Campout

Make your own adventure! No experience or equipment is necessary. The $50/family (up to 5 people) registration fee includes use of a tent, two cots for adults, foam sleeping pads for children, a lantern, and all activity supplies. All you need to bring is bedding, personal items, food for the weekend (a dutch oven is included in the camping kits) and an open mind that’s ready for adventure! Over the weekend we will camp, fish, kayak, geocache, and more. Limited capacity, so register now to secure your families spot. Must register at least a week in advance.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

New MMCC hire discusses “mountain of dry powder” available in the capital markets today

Last week, Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation announced the hiring of Justin Shuart as senior director in the firm’s Dallas Uptown office. Shuart, who has joined the company from Cushman & Wakefield, will be responsible for arranging debt and equity financing for commercial real estate owners and developers through banks, life insurance companies, pension funds, debt funds, and more. Throughout his career, Shuart has had extensive experience financing all property types, with a primary focus on multifamily development, acquisitions and refinances, as well as hotel, industrial, retail and office. His new firm, Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of commercial real estate firm Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI).
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Milkshake Concepts Names Champion Digital Marketing Agency of Record

Experiential hospitality group expands partnership with PR & Digital Media agency to help drive sales and brand awareness. Milkshake Concepts named Champion its Public Relations Agency of Record last year. Following Champion’s success in generating positive media and influencer coverage on a local and national basis, and supporting its brands through targeted local marketing campaigns, the experiential hospitality group has expanded the partnership to now include the development and implementation of targeted digital advertising.
Coppell, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Geocaching Treasure Hunt

Join the BEC for a family-friendly, high-tech treasure hunt! Discover how to utilize GPS on your personal mobile device to locate hidden treasures throughout the trails of Coppell Nature Park. A series of GPS coordinates will lead you to each prize! Registration is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult. An email with details and instructions will be sent upon registration.
ShoppingPosted by
DFW Community News

The Most-Loved Items of July

Hey y’all! We are just a few days into August and Johnny’s birthday is this week! So exciting! July is always a bit of a crazy month with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Almost everything that was a top seller is from the sale and great news: everyone can now shop! This sale will end Sunday, August 8 so make sure you grab the items you want before they go up to their original price. Let’s dive into the most-loved items of July!
Highland Park, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

New Piercing Studio, Jewelry Store Opens in HP

A new piercing studio and jewelry shop recently opened in Highland Park. Wildlike, a sister company to jewelry brand Ylang 23, opened in July at 4218 Oak Lawn Avenue in the former home of Blushington in the Shops of Highland Park. Alysa Teichman, whose parents founded Ylang 23 in 1985, founded the new high-end piercing studio and jewelry store.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Texas surpasses New York in total COVID-19 cases

TEXAS — There was a time when it seemed unfathomable. New York was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, recording staggering cases counts, hospitalizations and deaths attributed to the virus. Texas has now surpassed New York in total coronavirus cases, and has recorded nearly as many deaths. According to data...

Comments / 0

Community Policy