Twin Peaks Drives Development Deeper Into Florida with New Franchise Deal

Make your own adventure! No experience or equipment is necessary. The $50/family (up to 5 people) registration fee includes use of a tent, two cots for adults, foam sleeping pads for children, a lantern, and all activity supplies. All you need to bring is bedding, personal items, food for the weekend (a dutch oven is included in the camping kits) and an open mind that’s ready for adventure! Over the weekend we will camp, fish, kayak, geocache, and more. Limited capacity, so register now to secure your families spot. Must register at least a week in advance.