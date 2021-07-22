Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Devils Release 2021-22 Regular-Season Schedule I RELEASE

NHL
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevils open season Oct. 15 against Chicago; First road contest is Oct. 30 at Pittsburgh. The National Hockey League's New Jersey Devils will open their 39th season on Friday, October 15, when they play the Chicago Blackhawks at the Prudential Center. The contest opens a five-game homestand for the club, the longest of the season, ending Tuesday, October 26 versus Calgary. The Devils open its road schedule against the Pittsburgh Penguins with a game Saturday, October 30 at Pittsburgh.

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Fischler
Person
Nathan Bastian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Prudential Center#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Espn#Sportscenter#Metropolitan Division#Cbj#Nyi#Nyr#Pit#Wsh#Atlantic Division#Mtl#Tb#Tor#Western Conference#Honda#Nhl Players#Printable Schedule Pdf#Seattle Kraken Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
National Hockey League
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLNHL

The Nervous Hours Leading to Game 1 I SUNDAYS WITH STAN

There were nervous hours at Joe Louis Arena leading into Game 1 of the 1995 Stanley Cup Final. Jimmy Devellano was worried. After being hired away from the dynastic NY Islanders, the Detroit Red Wings general manager had slowly, but relentlessly, crafted a Stanley Cup contender. Now, in the spring...
NHLNHL

Fitzgerald: 'I've Always Been Intrigued by Team Building' I FEATURE

Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald brings with him a wealth of experience and a passion for team building to his job. New Jersey Devils Official Podcast · General Manager Tom Fitzgerald | Speak of the Devils. This story was written from excerpts of Tom Fitzgerald's appearance on Speak of the Devils...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLmarkerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY MAKES HIS FIRST OFFICIAL STATEMENT SINCE TRADE TO CHICAGO

The main focus of the hockey world Tuesday has been the trade of Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks. In a one-for-one deal, with no salary retention, Vegas shipped Fleury to Chicago for Mikael Hakkarainen, who has no experience at the NHL level. The question now is will Fleury actually report to the Blackhawks or will the 35-year-old decide to retire. Fleury has made his first official statement since the trade, but he did not address that.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest on Marc-Andre Fleury, Ryan Getzlaf, Tarasenko Trade

While goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury ponders his future after his stunning trade by the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks, his former Pittsburgh Penguins club doesn't seem too motivated to pry him from the Windy City. Fleury reportedly found out the Knights sent him to the Hawks for a minor...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

Report: Tampa Bay Lightning Anthem Singer Moved to ICU

It’s been a rough few weeks since the Stanley Cup victory celebrations for Lightning national anthem singer Sonya Bryson-Kirksey. Lightning fan Thomas Schooley, who has organized a fundraiser for Sonya, says she has been moved to the intensive care unit after a fever spike last night. Schooley says they will keep her there for 48 hours for observation.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Evander Kane Responds; NHL Trade Rumors

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has now publicly denied allegations from his estranged wife Anna that he bet on games he played in and attempted to throw games for his own financial gains:. Just as the NHL trade and free agent markets seemed to be dying down, Evander Kane...
NHLPosted by
Chicago Sports Nation

The Chicago Blackhawks Are Playoff Contenders

The Chicago Blackhawks made a couple huge splashes during the 2021 offseason!. On July 12, 2021 the Chicago Blackhawks traded longtime legend Defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Caleb Jones who is the brother of Seth Jones. On the day of the NHL Draft, The Chicago Blackhawks...
NHLchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Penguins 2021-22 Schedule released

The NHL announced the 2021-22 regular season schedule today. It’s a return to normalcy with the familiar 82 game schedule, and the divisions are back to what they once were. Unlike 2020-21, teams won’t just play the same seven division opponents over and over. Here’s what it looks like for...
NHLchatsports.com

2021-22 NHL Schedule to Be Released Thursday on 'SportsCenter'

The Tampa Bay Lightning just won their second straight Stanley Cup on July 7, but the NHL is already turning its attention to the upcoming season. Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press cited a source from ESPN PR and noted the league will announce the 2021-22 regular-season schedule on Thursday during the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: A Smear Job On Eichel’s Agents; NHL Trade Rumors

During the course of a season, and even more so in the offseason, reporters will call on agents to get a scoop off the NHL trade and free agent markets. Agents will use reporters in a similar fashion as they try to influence the NHL trade and free agent markets. Sometimes though, for a myriad of reasons, agents won’t want to play the game and will even ghost a reporter. It happens to the best of us.
NHLmarkerzone.com

THREE EASTERN CONFERENCE TEAMS ''IN A BATTLE'' FOR VLADIMIR TARASENKO

The Vladimir Tarasenko sweepstakes are heating up and according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers are "in a battle" for the Russian sniper. "It sounds like there's progress in this particular process trying to get Tarasenko out of...
HockeyFOX 28 Spokane

Great Falls Americans 2021-22 schedule released

PRESS RELEASE: GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Great Falls Americans Junior A team along with the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) have released their North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) regular season game schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season. The NA3HL, which is entering their 12th season, serves as...
NHLclevelandmonsters.com

Cleveland Monsters announce 2021-22 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek

The Cleveland Monsters announced today the team’s 2021-22 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek, the club’s official ticketing partner, marking the Monsters’ 15th AHL season in Cleveland and seventh campaign as the top affiliate of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets. Cleveland begins the season on Friday, October 15, at 7:00...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Friedman Drops Penguins Trade Rumors, Tarasenko Value Collapses

The Pittsburgh Penguins trade rumors got a jolt on Monday with Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts podcast. The offerings were not surprising, but the credible confirmation that they’re out there means the second wave of Penguins offseason chatter is just beginning. The first wave was dominated by a lot of reports which were controverted or otherwise proved incorrect. The NHL trade value of Vladimir Tarasenko has cratered, and the Chicago Blackhawks pledged to release the findings of the independent report on their sexual assault scandal from 2010.

Comments / 0

Community Policy