Devils Release 2021-22 Regular-Season Schedule I RELEASE

Devils Release 2021-22 Regular-Season Schedule
Devils open season Oct. 15 against Chicago; First road contest is Oct. 30 at Pittsburgh. The National Hockey League's New Jersey Devils will open their 39th season on Friday, October 15, when they play the Chicago Blackhawks at the Prudential Center. The contest opens a five-game homestand for the club, the longest of the season, ending Tuesday, October 26 versus Calgary. The Devils open its road schedule against the Pittsburgh Penguins with a game Saturday, October 30 at Pittsburgh.www.nhl.com
