Lisa Rinna was not just giving us lip-service when she told fans she would consider returning to "Days of Our Lives," per Forbes. The 58-year-old, who's as synonymous for her pouty lips as she is for being the most "shameless" of stars on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," announced on July 26 she would be reprising her role of Billie Reed. Rinna garnered fame in 1992 after playing Reed on "Days of Our Lives," while she has not made an appearance on the show since 2018, her decision to come out of soap retirement is somewhat surprising given her busy schedule. Aside from reality show commitments — she's been a housewife since 2014 — the mom-of-two has launched her own self-titled lip line, Rinna Beauty, and even made millions off endorsing adult diapers.