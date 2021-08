Mark Ronson has to play the biggest hits when DJ-ing for a crowd, but there’s one he really dreads having to spin — his own chart-topping single, “Uptown Funk.”. When Britain’s NME asked Ronson to pick “the song I can never hear again,” he immediately pointed the finger at himself. He said “I never listen to my own music at home or in the car, but when I DJ out I play it. I was actually DJing last Saturday night, the first time in a year and a half, and I was dreading playing it.