Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Governor closely monitoring New Mexico COVID-19 numbers

krwg.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state's top health officials are closely monitoring the increase in COVID-19 cases. The state Health Department reported Thursday that another 273 cases have been confirmed, marking one of the highest daily totals in months. That topped the 271 cases reported the day before. The governor's office said the numbers aren't where anyone wants them to be. Many states are seeing similar upticks.

www.krwg.org

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health Department#Albuquerque#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. Police confirmed DeFreytag, 26, was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion

Aug 3 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) unveiled a $3.3 billion sale of its Tropicana and other juice brands in North America to French private equity firm PAI Partners on Tuesday, as it looks to simplify its product range and move away from high-sugar drinks. The company, which bought the...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon on lockdown after nearby shooting

The Pentagon was put on lockdown Tuesday morning following a reported shooting at a nearby Metro station. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency confirmed in a tweet that the Defense Department facility was on lockdown, citing an unspecified incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. The Associated Press reported that multiple gunshots...
Alabama StatePosted by
Reuters

How Amazon interfered with Alabama union election -NLRB official

Aug 3 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) interfered with a union election by installing a mailbox to collect ballots and by distributing paraphernalia encouraging employees to vote against organizing, according to a report by a U.S. National Labor Relations Board hearing officer. The NLRB official on Monday recommended...

Comments / 5

Community Policy