Governor closely monitoring New Mexico COVID-19 numbers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state's top health officials are closely monitoring the increase in COVID-19 cases. The state Health Department reported Thursday that another 273 cases have been confirmed, marking one of the highest daily totals in months. That topped the 271 cases reported the day before. The governor's office said the numbers aren't where anyone wants them to be. Many states are seeing similar upticks.