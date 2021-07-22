Cancel
Tulsa, OK

New Yorker bikes across the country; decides to call Tulsa home

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
 11 days ago
TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — A New York native became a Tulsa transplant after biking across the country.

A brand new book shares the story of a man who left his life in the Big Apple, only to fall in love with Tulsa.

“What else is out there?” “If your office building were on fire, would you lock the door and keep working?”

Those are just some of the questions printed on the back of Jeffrey Tanenhaus’s new book.

The New York native was unhappy with his corporate event planning job in Times Square, saying, “the best part of my job was the commute, and I commuted by bicycle.”

Every day, he rode a rental called Citi Bike to work, until he decided to take it farther. A lot farther.

He decided to take his cycling journey across the country.

For around five months, he traveled 3,020 miles on his rental bike from New York to California.

The rental bike only had three gears and he said he didn’t even know how to change a flat tire.

But Jeffrey didn’t let any of that stop him. He says it was the people who kept him moving forward in the journey.

When his journey ended on the west coast, Tulsa kept coming to mind. “The big difference between New York City and Tulsa, in New York, people ask what can you do for me. In Tulsa, they ask what can I do for him.”

Tulsa felt like home, so he made it home. ”People in the middle part of the country have a much better work-life balance and that was something I was seeking, after really feeling tied to my desk,” he says.

Jeffrey was even attacked by a man while in Sapulpa. He says, “I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time… I ended up in the emergency room getting four stitches in my face.” But that didn’t stop him from moving back to Oklahoma.

Or from writing his book, “West of Wheeling: How I quit my job, broke the law and biked to a better life,” which just released to the public this week. “I always thought I’m from New York, I have to stay there, and you don’t, you can move.” It shares his journey, to finding his home.

Jeffrey has now started his own business in downtown Tulsa, where he gives tours of the architecture and history.

The book can be found on Amazon, or the following link, https://amzn.to/3kJgsph.

