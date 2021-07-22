Rescued elegant tern chick nicknamed ‘Little Mike’ captures hearts of caretakers

One special baby bird has captured the hearts of its rescuers. About 500 elegant terns chicks, a threatened species, have so far gone to a San Pedro rescue center after falling off two barges in the Long Beach Harbor in the days following the Fourth of July weekend. Those barges house a tern colony — possibly those that left Huntington Beach’s Bolsa Chica wetlands after being frightened when a drone crashed there earlier this year — that numbers in the thousands. And, experts have said, it’s possible the chicks began falling off because of a lack of space.