Greg Knapp, longtime NFL assistant, ex-49ers coach, dies at 58

By NBCS Bay Area
49erswebzone.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Greg Knapp died Thursday from injuries sustained when a car struck him Saturday while he was riding his bicycle. More San Francisco 49ers News. Former 49ers TE Greg Clark passes away...

www.49erswebzone.com

Longtime NFL coach Greg Knapp has passed away from injuries sustained in Saturday’s bike crash, when a car struck him near his Danville home. He was 58. Knapp, according to sources, sustained serious brain trauma as well as other injuries. He’d been in Walnut Creek’s John Muir Health Medical Center since the incident, and his death at 11:32 a.m. was confirmed by a hospital spokesman.

