Greg Knapp, longtime NFL assistant, ex-49ers coach, dies at 58

You knew the 49ers wanted a different option at quarterback than Jimmy Garoppolo when they traded up to select North Dakota State’s Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 draft. The only question was, how long would it take for Lance to take over the position? Though Lance threw 28 touchdowns and no interceptions in the 2019 season against marginal competition, his one start in 2020 before COVID stopped the Bison’s season in its tracks was not exactly great — an iffy game against Central Arkansas in which he completed 15 of 30 passes for 149 yards, two touchdowns, and the only interception he threw in his collegiate career. Lance did run 15 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns, and he made a bang-on throw late in the game to help his team pull out a 39-28 win, but when Lance made his way to the NFL, there were those who thought it might take a while for him to be the guy, Garoppolo’s issues notwithstanding.