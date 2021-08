Harrison (hamstring) was placed on the Active/PUP list Friday, Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports. Harrison hasn't played in an NFL game since 2019, but he signed a one-year, $2 million contract to serve as the Giants' backup center for the 2021 season. It is unclear how severe the 29-year-old's hamstring injury is. Once he gets healthy, the Florida product is be eligible to return from the PUP list at any time during training camp.