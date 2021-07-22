Albemarle division to hold information session about transgender student policy
The Albemarle County school division will provide more information about a proposed policy aimed at protecting transgender and gender-expansive students next week. The information session will be streamed online starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the school system. School Board Attorney Ross Holden will present the proposed policy, and then equity specialist Lars Holmstrom will discuss the research that drove the policy’s development and the associated goals.dailyprogress.com
