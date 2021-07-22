Cancel
Albemarle County, VA

Albemarle division to hold information session about transgender student policy

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Daily Progress
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Albemarle County school division will provide more information about a proposed policy aimed at protecting transgender and gender-expansive students next week. The information session will be streamed online starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the school system. School Board Attorney Ross Holden will present the proposed policy, and then equity specialist Lars Holmstrom will discuss the research that drove the policy’s development and the associated goals.

