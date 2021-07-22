Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 16:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM PDT/500 PM MST/ FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE AND EAST CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES At 432 PM PDT/432 PM MST/, a line of severe winds was moving to the east across Lake Mead at 15 mph. HAZARD...50 to 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Callville Bay Campground, Temple Bar Campground, Callville Bay, Hoover Dam, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Willow Beach and Temple Bar. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH