“A voice from the wilderness” is a phrase that goes back to John the Baptist who announced the coming of the Messiah. Well, my middle name is John. This phrase now describes something being said by very few, which could have very important consequences, but that nobody pays attention to. Like a “Cassandra.” Like the Colorado scientist that tried to tell the pandemic community that COVID was spread through the air. The WHO, the CDC, and the NIH told him to get lost. Only months later after many died did they start to come around with masks and separation.