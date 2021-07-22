Cancel
‘CODA’ Director Sian Heder to Helm Disability Rights Activist’s Judith Heumann Biopic, ‘Being Heumann’

By Erin Brady
Collider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs her Sundance Film Festival darling CODA approaches its release on Apple TV+, Sian Heder has signed onto her next big project. The director is officially attached to adapt the memoir of disability activist Judith Heumann, Being Heumann, into a feature film. According to Deadline, Apple Original Films obtained the rights to adapt the film in a package deal today. Heder is expected to write and direct the film as part of her overall deal with the company.

Apple Taps ‘CODA’s Siân Heder To Helm & Write Judy Heumann’s Memoir ‘Being Heumann;’ ‘Oklahoma’ Tony Winner Ali Stroker Circling

EXCLUSIVE: Apple Original Films has landed rights to a package based on Judy Heumann’s best-selling memoir Being Heumann. Sian Heder, whom Apple signed to a multi-year overall deal in the wake of winning an auction for her Sundance sensation CODA, is adapting the film to direct. Ali Stroker, the first actress who uses a wheelchair for mobility to appear on Broadway and the first to win a Tony for her work in Oklahoma, is circling to star. Heder will produce the film with David Permut through his Permut Presentations, and Heumann’s managers John W. Beach and Kevin Cleary of Gravity Squared Entertainment. Heumann and her co-author Kristen Joiner will be executive producers.
Odds & Ends: Tony Winner Ali Stroker Tapped to Play Disability Rights Crusader Judy Heumann

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Film Based on Judy Heumann's Memoir Eyes Ali Stroker to Star. Deadline reports that Apple Original Films has landed rights to a package based on Judy Heumann’s bestselling memoir, Being Heumann, which was published by Beacon Press last year and expands the activism of Heumann that was part of the Barack and Michelle Obama-produced documentary Crip Camp. History-making Tony winner Ali Stroker is being eyed to star as the disability rights crusader in the movie, which will explore Heumann’s efforts to plan the 504 Sit-In in San Francisco, a protest that led to standardizing rights for the disabled. Siân Heder, whom Apple signed to a multi-year deal in the wake of winning an auction for her Sundance sensation CODA (which stands for Children Of Deaf Adults), is adapting the film.
'CODA' Director Sian Heder Opens Up About Her $25 Million Sundance Deal and Creating the Perfect Tear-Jerker

About two-thirds into her movie, “CODA,” a touching melodrama about a teenage girl who is the only hearing member of her family, the writer-director wanted the audio to cut to complete silence. In the pivotal scene, 17-year-old Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) belts out a soulful rendition of “You’re All I Need to Get By” at her high school concert. Her parents, played by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur, and her brother (Daniel Durant), all of whom are deaf, sit in the audience, unable to hear the lyrics that pour out of the youngest Rossi’s mouth like honey. Instead, they scan the crowd, watching as a woman soaks up tears with a tissue or people clap along to the beat. It lends the moment an added poignance, because the Rossis, as much as they love their daughter, cannot fully share in the emotional reaction of the room. As the music fades, moviegoers begin to perceive what it’s like for deaf people to experience everyday life.
