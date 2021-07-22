‘CODA’ Director Sian Heder to Helm Disability Rights Activist’s Judith Heumann Biopic, ‘Being Heumann’
As her Sundance Film Festival darling CODA approaches its release on Apple TV+, Sian Heder has signed onto her next big project. The director is officially attached to adapt the memoir of disability activist Judith Heumann, Being Heumann, into a feature film. According to Deadline, Apple Original Films obtained the rights to adapt the film in a package deal today. Heder is expected to write and direct the film as part of her overall deal with the company.collider.com
