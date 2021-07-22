Special Weather Statement issued for Judith Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 13:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Judith Basin STRENGTHENING THUNDERSTORM TO IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN JUDITH BASIN COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23 miles southwest of Stanford, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Utica and Sapphire Village.alerts.weather.gov
