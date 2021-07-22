Spokane Public Schools pays $275k to family of Black teen pinned down by resource officer

In January 2019, Ferris High School resource officer Shawn Audie pinned a Black student by his neck, causing the student to reportedly say "I can't breathe." It sparked outrage among other students and community members, even before the Inlander uncovered how Audie had been accused repeatedly of using excessive force in his previous job as a Spokane County sheriff's deputy, including one incident in which a man lost consciousness and died when Audie applied a neck restraint. Spokane Public Schools was unaware of the previous allegations before hiring Audie.