New ‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two’ Clip Features Fireworks Between Gordon, Falcone, and Harvey Dent

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on digital. A year is a long time. The second half of this two-part animated film continues the story of Batman (Jensen Ackles), Commissioner Gordon (Billy Burke), and Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel) attempting to both take down the Falcone crime family and figure out the identity of the mysterious killer picking off Gotham's gangsters on successive holidays. Part One took us from Halloween through New Year's Eve, and Part Two drives the story home to the following Halloween. Anyone intrigued by the first installment last month will have to find out how it all ends here, and even viewers familiar with the original Batman: The Long Halloween graphic novel by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale should be pleasantly surprised by the fine-tuning adjustments the filmmakers made to the central mystery. Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two releases digitally on July 27, with a Blu-Ray release following on Aug. 10. —Christian Holub.