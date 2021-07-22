Cancel
New ‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two’ Clip Features Fireworks Between Gordon, Falcone, and Harvey Dent

By Maggie Lovitt
Collider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourth of July fireworks are lighting up the skies of Gotham in the new clip Warner Bros. released for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two. In the clip, Harvey Dent laments the low turnout at the Fourth of July celebration, though given what happened on New Year’s Eve, no one should be too surprised that the good citizens of Gotham City stayed in for once. As the fireworks go off above them, Dent and Police Commissioner James Gordon discuss the mob war going on in the city, just as Carmine Falcone shows up to make things interesting. Tensions flare as Falcone pays special attention to Dent’s wife Gilda, just to get under the district attorney’s skin.

