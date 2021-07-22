Russell receives Reeves’ endorsement
Republican 17th District State Sen. Bryce Reeves, whose district includes the town of Culpeper, has announced his endorsement of Jon Russell for Culpeper mayor. “I fully support Jon Russell for Mayor of Culpeper,” Reeves said. “We have worked together on behalf of many of our constituents to solve problems in the community. He has been a steady hand to help small businesses and families navigate through state and local government regulations.www.insidenova.com
