Dillon, CO

Letter to the editor: Potholes, cracks need repair in River Run Village

By Desh Sidhu Memphis, Tennessee
Summit Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am writing to praise the public works department for repairing the cracks in the recpath along Dillon Reservoir all the way up to Keystone Lake. However, from Keystone Lake to River Run Village, those horizontal cracks are so deep that the road bike shakes up your whole body. Whoever is responsible should pay immediate attention to it. The roads in River Run have potholes, and it seems that Vail Resorts has given up on Keystone. It is a blessing to be in the mountains.

