Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

TEA: What to know about repeating classes, grades for your children

By Eran Hami, Tim Griffin
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMNNX_0b5C6Hwc00

Texas Senate Bill 1697 will provide parents with new rights to determine if their child should repeat a course or grade at a Texas kindergarten, elementary, middle or high school.

The Texas Legislature passed the bill because of disruptions to the state educational system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 school year.

This law is one of several new rights the Legislature has granted to Texas parents for the upcoming school year. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is compiling resources for parents to support this and other decisions they may have the opportunity to make. For more information, follow this link .

“I think its fine because some kids didn’t get the full time in school and they didn’t get the attention they might’ve needed. So, I think it’s good,” parent Maleny Gonzalez said.

This option pertains to the parents of nearly 25,000 children across the state who were eligible for kindergarten in 2020-21, but did not enroll. It also will affect kindergartners who had a significantly disrupted school year. Resources to inform this decision can be found here .

For children in older grades, the decision for them to repeat a course or grade could be the right one for those who struggled academically during the pandemic year. Resources to inform this decision are available here .

“They shouldn’t be struggling too much, but I still understand the point where a child learns better with the teacher one on one, things like that," said Laurie Lopez, who works as a teacher. "So, if they need to be held back, sure why not?”

Any Texas parent who believes his or her child would benefit from repeating a course or grade now has the right to make this decision, but must act quickly .

If parents decide that it is best for their child to repeat a grade or course, they must inform their school in writing before the start of the upcoming school year.

One parent believes it's beneficial after seeing how her son made educational strides by partaking in summer school.

“I think it’s better because he had trouble in school when it was virtual because he has ADHD," said Suzy Jo. "So, when he had to go to summer school it helped him he’s reading now on his own and… he’s more of in-person not virtual. He was not doing well with virtual.”

Because schools are making plans now, parents interested in this option should contact their school as soon as possible to let them know of their intentions.

The final decision as to whether a student needs to repeat a course or grade in the upcoming school year is now a Texas parent’s to make, though schools can provide input to further inform a parent’s decision.

For students in fourth grade and above, this option exists only for the 2021-22 school year, but for Pre-K through third grade, the option is permanent.

More information on the process along with resources to support parents in making the best decision for their child can be found on a new TEA webpage that will provide extensive information here .

The TEA also has produced an explanatory video showing how the process works here .

Comments / 0

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Texas Senate#The Texas Legislature#Tea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Educationsoutheastsun.com

What parents need to know about third grade reading retention law

The Alabama Literacy Act, first passed in 2019, will go fully into effect at the start of the new school year. Below are questions about the act and what it means for parents and students, especially third-graders who might be at risk of being held back if they aren’t reading well.
EducationSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Allow parents to enroll kids in full-time virtual schools

Regarding "School choice measure in Missouri signed into law" (July 14): Last year during the pandemic, Missouri’s full-time virtual schools didn’t miss a beat in teaching their students. But school districts struggled mightily, and they failed countless families. In my opinion, now Missouri public school districts are doing everything they...
Philadelphia, PAmetrokids.com

Philadelphia Deadline to Sign Up to Repeat Grade Extended

If you live in Philadelphia and think that your child fell behind this year due to virtual schooling, you still have the chance to sign them up to repeat a grade. The School District of Philadelphia recently extended its deadline to complete the necessary paperwork, which was previously July 15, according to Chalkbeat Philadelphia. The extension, which only applies to Philadelphia, will allow families more time to review and return the paperwork. The new deadline will be announced soon.
Educationcity-countyobserver.com

When Parents Choose,Students Excel

As parents check off their children’s back-to-school list and prepare for the start of another academic year, Indiana lawmakers are empowering families to take control of their children’s education. Indiana continues to be a national leader in. school choice. Hoosier students have a wide variety. of educational options, including traditional...
Educationallongeorgia.com

U.S. Department of Education Releases “Return to School Roadmap” for the 2021-2022 School Year

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) released the “Return to School Roadmap,” a resource to support students, schools, educators, and communities as they prepare to return to safe, healthy in-person learning this fall and emerge from the pandemic stronger than before. The Roadmap provides key resources and supports for students, parents, educators, and school communities to build excitement around returning to classrooms this school year and outlines how federal funding can support the safe and sustained return to in-person learning. Over the course of the next several weeks as schools reopen nationwide, the Roadmap will lay out actionable strategies to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated guidance for K-12 schools, so that schools can minimize transmission and sustain in-person learning all school-year long.
Dayton, OHWDTN

Local school districts announce mask guidelines for 2021-2022 school year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – School districts in the Miami Valley recently announced their updated mask policies for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. On Tuesday, July 27, the Ohio Department of Health released COVID-19 recommendations for schools. The department said unvaccinated people should wear masks and recommended COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and eligible students.
Cass County, INcasscountyonline.com

Back to School Information for 2021-2022 School Year

Last Updated on August 1, 2021 by Cass County Online. (This info was originally posted on July 20, 2021) As schools in Cass County, Indiana prepare for the 2021-2022 school year, we thought it would be helpful to gather some links in one post. There may be updates so continue...
EducationPosted by
KPCW

Students Need To Be In Classrooms, With Masks, This Fall, Education Secretary Says

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has a message for schools across the country ahead of the new school year: Students need to be in classrooms. "That's where students learn best," Cardona told NPR's A Martínez. "Schools are more than just places where students learn how to read and write — they're communities. They're like second families to our students."
EducationDigital Courier

Rural schools make masks optional; urban counties keep mandates

Given the freedom to choose whether to mandate masks for students, school boards across the state have begun voting to make face coverings optional for the coming school year. More than two dozen districts took votes over the past week on mask policies, with decisions splitting largely based on geography. Suburban and rural school districts have tended to vote to make masks optional. Their larger, urban counterparts are generally voting to make them mandatory for all K-12 students and staff.
Savannah, GAWTGS

CDC has new guidelines for K-12 schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Friday, the CDC put out new guidelines for reopening schools that prioritize getting students back into the classroom. They maintain that students who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks and social distance, but ultimately, they are leaving mask-wearing requirements up to the individual school districts.
Politicsbigislandnow.com

Summer P-EBT Benefits Begin July 2021

The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE) have announced the roll-out of Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program (P-EBT) benefits this week. Benefits are allocated to children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, or attend a Community Eligibility Provision school during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, children under 6 years of age are eligible for benefits under the Keiki Under 6 Food Support Program if they receive SNAP benefits at any time between June 1, 2021, and Aug. 2, 2021.
Educationstjohnsource.com

Governor Orders Virtual Learning at Public Schools Due to COVID Surge

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has ordered U.S. Virgin Islands public schools to use virtual learning instead of in-person classrooms when they reopen on August 9, Government House announced Thursday. According to Government House, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, teachers and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy