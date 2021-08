RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia's General Assembly met inside the State Capitol on Monday for the first time in about 500 days, and in some ways it was like lawmakers had never left. Even with coronavirus infections climbing to more than 1,000 new cases a day around the state, senators and delegates crowded into the marble hallways, shook hands, high-fived and sat eating at their desks as a special session to spend federal coronavirus relief money and appoint judges got underway.