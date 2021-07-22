Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Brandon Veale column: Get out your dabbers, it's Opening Ceremony bingo!

By Brandon Veale
Duluth News Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo 2020 is officially known as the Games of the 32nd Olympiad. Combine that with 23 editions of the Winter Games, and you know that the Opening Ceremony follows a well-worn path. There are speeches and flags and somewhat obtuse artistic presentations, then at or near the end, the Olympic flame enters the stadium and is delivered to a cauldron, often in a very creative manner, to burn for the next 16 days.

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Allyson Felix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Bingo#Upcoming Games#Winter Games#Mass Choreography#Nbc#Ioc#Americans#French#Japanese#Covid#European#Bermudans#Flagbearer#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
Sportsyourbigsky.com

Simone Biles sticks landing in balance beam at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles stuck the landing. The American gymnastics superstar delivered during the women’s balance beam final on Tuesday. A week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health, the six-time Olympic medalist drilled a slightly altered routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach.
SportsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

There’s reason for Olympic cynicism. The opening ceremony was a much-needed cure

If you had a mind to or were assigned to, you could stay up late or get up early Friday to watch the opening ceremonies of the delayed 32nd Olympic games — the 2021 2020 Olympics — streamed live from Tokyo, beginning at 4 a.m., courtesy NBC. “Today Show” anchor Savannah Guthrie and Mike Tirico from NBC Sports were your genial hosts. They loved it. (It replays in primetime Friday at 4:30 p.m. PT)
SportsJamestown Sun

Brandon Veale column: Playing through pain part of Olympics

The injury report is one of the most common lists in American sports. Folks are listed every day as doubtful with a strained hamstring or questionable with tendinitis. Sports medicine has taught us to dread letters in certain combinations, like ACL and UCL, and kept Tommy John's name in the lexicon well after the end of his baseball playing career.
Sportskfgo.com

Olympics-Canada to have 30-40 athletes at Friday’s opening ceremony

(Reuters) – Canada may be sending one of their biggest Olympics teams to the Tokyo Games but only a small fraction will attend the opening ceremony, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said on Thursday. Around 30-40 athletes from the 370-strong team will be at Friday’s event in a largely empty...
WorldDuluth News Tribune

Brandon Veale column: Tokyo, the Games that cannot be helped

A correction: My Olympics column published on Aug. 22, 2016 incorrectly stated the number of days between the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. It will have been 1,797 days. The News Tribune regrets the error, but not nearly as much as...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Brandon Veale column: Tokyo 2020 hoped to follow successful blueprint

When world tennis No. 1 Naomi Osaka climbed the stairs as the final bearer of the Olympic torch during Friday's Opening Ceremony, I admit to being caught off-guard. Osaka is a "name" athlete. There was the question of whether or not an athlete with a global "brand" was willing to associate themselves so closely with an Olympic Games that appear to be cursed and an unpopular civic and public health burden on the host country. But the only other Japanese person to open a Summer Games was, for the most part, totally anonymous.
Sportsmediapost.com

At Olympics, Competitions Out-Rate The Opening Ceremonies

Much was made in the press over the weekend and earlier this week over the steep decline in the ratings that hit NBC's coverage of the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremonies last Friday night (pictured above). How steep? Various news stories reported a 36% decline in opening-night viewership compared to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy