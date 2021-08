The 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is coming back to the small town of Sturgis, South Dakota, this week for the 10-day festival. Sturgis is a small city in the Black Hills of South Dakota with a year-round population just south of 7,000. Every year, the city sees thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts come to the city to take part in the event. The annual rally is an economic boost for the small town as motorcycle tourism stimulates the local economy.