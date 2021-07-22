Rays acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from Twins

Rogers is still receiving opinions on his left middle finger sprain, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Saturday that Rogers has received an opinion to not have a procedure on his finger, and he's currently leaning toward that option. However, he'll visit with additional doctors before settling on a path forward. While the Twins haven't announced a timetable for the southpaw's return, the team doesn't sound optimistic that he'll be able to get back on the mound in 2021. If Rogers ultimately misses the rest of the season, Alex Colome and Tyler Duffey could be candidates for ninth-inning work after Hansel Robles (illness) was traded to the Red Sox on Friday.