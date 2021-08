TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Florida State, which has advanced to the Sweet 16 of each of the last three NCAA Tournaments, will face Loyola Marymount of the West Coast Conference in the semifinals of the inaugural Jacksonville Classic on November 21 at the UNF Arena in Jacksonville. The Seminoles will face the Lions for the third time in school history, and for the first time since the 2017-18 season.