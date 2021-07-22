The Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer Just Made Me Scared Of Wellness Retreats
Nicole Kidman is the gift that keeps on giving. After captivating audiences in Big Little Lies and, most recently, in HBO Max’s The Undoing, the actor is starring in what’s sure to be another must-watch TV event: Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. Kidman will take on the role of Masha Dmitrichenko, a director of a fancy health and wellness retreat in Australia. But judging by the trailer, this is no ordinary retreat – and Masha is definitely not your average self-help guru.www.elitedaily.com
