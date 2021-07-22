Jazz don't win, but Ogden company part of NBA championship

Even though the Utah Jazz didn't make it to the NBA Finals, one Ogden company is taking part in the championship festivities.

Just after Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks won this year's title, the folks at Coleman Knitting Mills went to work on the team's new commemorative letterman jackets.

The company's seamstresses worked "full force," according to officials, to have them ready for the players on Thursday. In all, 16 jackets were made, each tailored specifically to the measurements of the team's players.

"I would love to be making a Jazz jacket right now, but we'll settle for the Bucks," said company owner Abrahm Dalebout.

After previously making special jackets for Antetokounmpo, Utah's Donovan Mitchell and other NBA players, the Bucks recently reached out to Coleman Knitting Mills to make jackets for the entire team should they go all the way.

Knowing business was on the line if the Bucks won Tuesday, Dalebout said he could barely watch Milwaukee's title-clinching victory. Once the final buzzer sounded, Dalebout texted his seamstresses to prepare them for the work ahead.