Mentor-on-the-lake, OH

Child on bicycle injured in Mentor-on-the-Lake hit-skip; police searching for suspect

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 11 days ago
Authorities in Lake County are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle that collided with a child on a bicycle Wednesday evening.

Police say the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. yesterday in Mentor-on-the-Lake. The victim was riding a bicycle on Southland Drive near Beech Drive when they were struck by what appeared to be a dark blue 2018-19 Kia Sorrento. The driver did not stop.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is "improving," according to officials. The car had an out-of-state license plate (possibly from Florida).

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department at (440) 257-7234.

