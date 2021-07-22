Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the area of N. Water and E. Clearfield streets in the city's Kensington section.

Police confirm to Action News that an officer shot one person. There is no immediate word on the person's condition.

Authorites say the suspect was allegedly firing shots into a crowd during what's being described as a large fight.

It's also unclear if any officers were injured.