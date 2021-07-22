Cancel
Milwaukee families create memories, watch history at 2021 NBA Championship parade

By Taylor Lumpkin
 11 days ago
It was a day that will be remembered forever. Milwaukee Bucks fans got the chance to watch their team celebrate after winning the NBA finals - something that hasn't been done in 50 years.

"We actually watch the championship parades on TV every year, and I didn't imagine that we'd get to come to one," said one Bucks fan, Charonne Ganiere.

Alisa Crawley says both her daughter and niece convinced her to come out and watch the parade Thursday morning. And it was a decision she says she doesn't regret.

"This is a historical moment for Milwaukee and for Bucks fans. I believe in creating memories, and so I'm so glad that they convinced me to come today," said Crawley.

"I just like how Milwaukee can celebrate even after all the hard things we've been through throughout the season," said Crawley's daughter, Ashlynn Crawley.

Meanwhile, Tanya Branzolewski says she's been a Bucks fan for all of her life. And to be able to experience the team's second championship in five decades with her daughter means everything.

"I'm so glad that she's able to join me in this historical time. I'm super excited, I waited my whole life for this time to come," said Branzolewski.

As for Melanie Rockefeller, she says she's just grateful that her family was able to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"I can't wait until they are older and they realize that they were here and they can tell everybody 'I was here' when the Bucks won the championship," said Rockefeller.

And while the championship parade for the Milwaukee Bucks may have only lasted for a moment, the memories created with the families who experienced the historic event will last a lifetime.

