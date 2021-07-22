Cancel
NBA

Bucks fans celebrate team's championship win during parade

By Kelsey Dickeson
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0933eX_0b5C2Vui00

Basketball fans continue to celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks' historic 2021 NBA championship win.

The sounds of horns and lots of cheers filled the air of downtown Milwaukee Thursday, as hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets in hopes of seeing some favorite players during the Bucks parade.

“This is history. So I had to be here," said Felicia Boviay, Milwaukee. "A lot of people don’t know too much about Milwaukee. So this kind of puts us on the map right now.”

Fans held lots of signs that read, "Year of the Deer" and "History Made."

The team cruised down Water Street on a double decker bus, taking in the scene with celebratory drinks in hand.

Bucks favorite Giannis Antetokounmpo lifted the MVP Finals trophy into the air for everyone to see.

“I was mind blown. I couldn’t think. I was like, so pumped," said Brynn Chaney, Milwaukee.

“I thought, 'that’s the guy. That’s the guy," said Robert Cotton, Milwaukee. "He truly is the MVP. He’s got great spirit, great energy. He’s a great person all around.”

It's a moment that defines the Bucks' historic win.

“I’ve been watching them since I was a kid with Ray Allen - I’m kind of tearing up right now, because this is just such an awesome moment," said Jacob Meister, Milwaukee.

One man visited the city from Atlanta to watch the NBA finals and Bucks parade.

"I've been waiting forever for this," said Mel Dinsker.

Dinsker lived in Milwaukee for most of his life before moving to Atlanta. He watched the Bucks play in Atlanta this season.

"I'm so proud of them. I'm so proud not only of Herb Kohl, who created and brought this all along, but also the current owners who are truly devoted to the Milwaukee fans and the Milwaukee community," Dinsker said.

Others celebrated how the win is bringing the city together.

"We can put aside all of our differences and actually come together for one main goal, one main purpose," said Justin Langer, Port Washington. "It’s just great to see everybody just happy, jubilant: It’s awesome. It’s really brought a lot of excitement to the city. It’s amazing. It’s just absolutely amazing.”

People will celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks' first NBA championship in 50 years for decades to come.

A Madison policeman told NBC26 there were around 500 law enforcement officials at the parade Thursday, including some from Door County and Green Bay.

