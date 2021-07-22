Lompoc man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at 2 people

LOMPOC, Calif. – A 28-year-old Lompoc man was arrested and is facing illegal gun charges after he allegedly brandished a firearm and pointed it at two people.

It happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m.

Lompoc police received reports of a man with a gun near the intersection of Laurel Avenue and D Street. Police found two people who said a man had pulled a gun and pointed it at them in separate incidents.

Both people provided a description of the suspect and officers located a man on the 100 block of South H Street who fit the description.

The man was detained and was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, police said.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lompoc Police Department Jail.

He faces possible charges for gun possession and violating his parole. His probation has been revoked, according to police.

