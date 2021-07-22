Cancel
Texas power grid officials say electricity demand could set a new record next week

By Brendan Gibbons
San Antonio Report
Texas power grid forecasts show a potential need for conservation next week as temperatures rise and electricity demand increase — possibly to record levels. Residents across the state could be called on to conserve, though officials with the Public Utility Commission (PUC) and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) say they’re confident the state will not endure the same kind of forced electricity shutoffs seen during February’s winter storm crisis.

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

Texas Statenaturalgasworld.com

Whistler gas pipeline in Texas starts up

The pipeline delivers gas from US shale to the Gulf Coast. The 725-km Whistler pipeline designed to carry Permian gas to the US Gulf Coast has begun commercial deliveries, its operator reported on August 2. Whistler Pipeline said the 42-inch diameter pipeline in Texas started deliveries last month and was...
Kodiak Daily Mirror

New Akhiok power grid online, but energy costs remain uncertain

Akhiok’s new power grid and power plant have been online for a month now, after more than 12 years of planning and fundraising. The station and power grid improvements cost $4.3 million to serve 25 homes, the school building, a clinic and the tribal and city offices. The old system...
Texas StatePosted by
Reuters

Texas power grid lowers demand forecast for Friday heat wave

July 30 (Reuters) - The Texas power grid operator lowered its demand projection for Friday on forecasts for slightly less hot weather. Earlier in the day, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates most of the state's grid, projected power use would reach its highest level so far in 2021 on Friday as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to escape a lingering heat wave.
California StateClayton News Daily

California's power grid operator has issued a statewide alert urging residents to cut back electricity use

California's power grid operator has issued a statewide alert urging residents to cut back electricity use Wednesday due to higher-than-normal temperatures expected in Northern California and tight energy supplies across the West. Officials called for voluntary electricity conservation from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to avoid rolling outages during...
Texas StateSan Angelo LIVE!

Is the Texas Power Grid Prepared for the Summer Heat?

AUSTIN, TX – The hottest days of summer are fast approaching and concerns over the power grid are being addressed in Austin. As of Monday, July 26, there are 50,304 MW of demand and 66,746 MW available according to regulators. Following the power grid failure during the historic and deadly...
Energy IndustryNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

ERCOT and PUC Say Texas Electricity Grid is Ready to Handle Forecasted Heat

Back in June, ERCOT put out a call for Texans to conserve energy. But, as even hotter temperatures are forecasted, ERCOT says the Texas grid is ready. "As it stands today, looking at our conditions and what we expect to have next week, we expect to have a sufficient amount of generation to serve all Texans," ERCOT CEO Brad Jones said.
Environmentkurv.com

State Regulators Say Power Grid Should be Able to Withstand Extreme Weather

State electricity regulators want to reassure Texans the power grid can withstand more extreme weather and their power should stay on the rest of the summer. The chair of the Public Utility Commission — Peter Lake — says they’re working the rest of the summer with an abundance of caution by bringing in extra power reserves as warmer weather arrives. Lake says they’re going to approach future power needs differently than they have before, when cheap electricity was the top priority and reliability second. Going forward, Lake says reliability will be the main focus.
Texas Statekeranews.org

Why Is Texas On Its Own Electric Grid?

When a massive winter storm came through Texas in February, causing days-long blackouts across the state, many people learned for the first time that Texas has its own electric grid. In the rest of the continental U.S., power plants connect to a larger grid. There is one grid that serves...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

CenterPoint customers will pay price for natural gas company profits

Texans are on the hook for $3.6 billion in natural gas costs incurred by utilities during one freezing week in February — a burden consumers will bear for a decade or longer. During that same winter week, several natural gas pipeline companies and traders made billions of dollars as they...

