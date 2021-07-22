Texas power grid officials say electricity demand could set a new record next week
Texas power grid forecasts show a potential need for conservation next week as temperatures rise and electricity demand increase — possibly to record levels. Residents across the state could be called on to conserve, though officials with the Public Utility Commission (PUC) and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) say they’re confident the state will not endure the same kind of forced electricity shutoffs seen during February’s winter storm crisis.sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0