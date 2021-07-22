Texas power grid officials say electricity demand could set a new record next week

State electricity regulators want to reassure Texans the power grid can withstand more extreme weather and their power should stay on the rest of the summer. The chair of the Public Utility Commission — Peter Lake — says they’re working the rest of the summer with an abundance of caution by bringing in extra power reserves as warmer weather arrives. Lake says they’re going to approach future power needs differently than they have before, when cheap electricity was the top priority and reliability second. Going forward, Lake says reliability will be the main focus.