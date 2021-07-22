Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

2021 fall training camp roster: Vols' quarterbacks

By Dan Harralson
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOhsM_0b5C1qMU00

Tennessee will kick off the 2021 football season on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.

Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the matchup.

The 2021 season-opening game against Bowling Green begins the centennial celebration of Neyland Stadium, which opened in 1921.

Tennessee will play four regular-season nonconference contests against Bowling Green, Pittsburgh, Tennessee Tech and South Alabama. All games will be played at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols will play Southeastern Conference contests against Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

Below are quarterbacks listed on Tennessee’s roster ahead of fall training camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FRAay_0b5C1qMU00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvrnD_0b5C1qMU00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZEBXO_0b5C1qMU00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zkVw_0b5C1qMU00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sQmL_0b5C1qMU00
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wQHm_0b5C1qMU00
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wMqW_0b5C1qMU00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Gallery

PHOTOS: Josh Dobbs through the years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbgVu_0b5C1qMU00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Vanderbilt Stadium#Tennessee Tech#American Football#Sec Network#Bowling Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Southeastern Conference
News Break
Sports
Related
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Local recruit decommits from Auburn

One of the very first members of Auburn’s recruiting class of 2022 has decided to re-open his recruitment. Jarell Stinson, a three-star cornerback from Opelika, announced his decision through Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. After thanking coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn staff, he wrote “After many talks with my family, coaches, and friends I have decided that decommitting from Auburn University and re-opening my recruitment is best for my future.”
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Announces Dismissal Of Former 4-Star Recruit

On Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Sooners received some bad news about one of the team’s former top recruits. Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley announced the dismissal of former four-star recruit Mikey Henderson. The news comes after police reportedly submitted a request for an arrest warrant for the Sooners running back.
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining the SEC: 'Be careful what you ask for'

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell report about Texas and Oklahoma having interest in joining the SEC. Zwerneman wrote that a source indicates an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league.” The SEC would then be set to become the first 16-team Super Conference in college football.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
NFLPatsFans.com

Patriots 2021 Training Camp Primer – Quarterbacks

The Patriots went through a quarterback conundrum for the first time in 20 years in 2020. Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay and the Patriots were left with Jarrett Stidham. While both sides said all the right things all offseason, it was clear that things were going to change and change in a big way. Just not necessarily in a good way.
Alabama StateRoll 'Bama Roll

Insanely Fast Wide Receiver Kobe Prentice Commits to the Alabama Crimson Tide

Hailing from just south of Birmingham in Calera, Alabama, 2022 wide receiver Kobe Prentice has committed to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. He initially committed to Maryland when he was given an offer from Mike Locksley, but then went and performed extremely well at Alabama’s summer camp, earning an offer from the Tide only one day later. He decommitted from Maryland after receiving the offer from his dream school, and has now committed to play for Alabama.
NFLNew York Post

Urban Meyer sees big weakness holding Tim Tebow back with Jaguars

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer laid out Tim Tebow’s strengths and weaknesses, and what the former Jets quarterback and Mets minor league outfielder needs to do to make Jacksonville’s roster as a tight end. “He has good hands. In his drill work, he’s great, but when you get in a...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia Bulldog

The Atlanta Falcons have once again signed former Georgia Bulldogs punter Cameron Nizialek. Nizialek signed a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last September, but only spent three weeks with their practice squad. The 26-year-old punter has also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens but...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Ohio State QB News

In a stunning development that could have major implications in the college football national title race, Ohio State five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers will forgo his senior year of high school and enroll early. Ewers is the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 per 247Sports. Over the past...
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Matthew McConaughey’s message after Texas joins SEC

You can count Matthew McConaughey among the Texas football fans who are excited about the Longhorns’ upcoming move to the SEC. After the Southeastern Conference extended invites to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, both UT and OU have formally accepted and will be leaving the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC in the future.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Baylor’s AD Has Brutally Honest Admission On Texas

Texas‘ move to the SEC has left the rest of the Big 12 – including Baylor – absolutely helpless, and the Bears are starting to lash out because of it. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades discussed the Longhorns’ move to the SEC on Monday. In doing so, he blasted Texas and said the only reason the university left the Big 12 is because it “felt too little of themselves.”
NFLWFAA

Training camp roster breakdown: Investigating the dynamic Cowboys offense

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys begin training camp in Oxnard, Calif. on Thursday, the first time since 2019 that the club will train on the West Coast. As they take their first step towards beginning the 2021 season, here is a look at the Cowboys' offense and the moves that they have made to create depth and competition at each position:
College SportsUSA Today

Report: LSU QB Myles Brennan to have surgery after freak fall

The quarterback conundrum might be over for now. Reports from Brody Miller of The Athletic state that Myles Brennan injured his non-throwing arm during a workout. He will undergo surgery on Tuesday and no timetable has been given for his recovery at this time. Miller originally tweeted out the announcement and followed it up stating that he had a freak fall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy