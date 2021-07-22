2021 fall training camp roster: Vols' quarterbacks

Tennessee will kick off the 2021 football season on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.

Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the matchup.

The 2021 season-opening game against Bowling Green begins the centennial celebration of Neyland Stadium, which opened in 1921.

Tennessee will play four regular-season nonconference contests against Bowling Green, Pittsburgh, Tennessee Tech and South Alabama. All games will be played at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols will play Southeastern Conference contests against Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

Below are quarterbacks listed on Tennessee’s roster ahead of fall training camp.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Gallery

PHOTOS: Josh Dobbs through the years