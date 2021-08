TennoCon is the yearly convention focused solely on Warframe, and we now know Crossplay is coming in 2021! The New War was the expansion announced, and it might be the biggest the game has dropped yet. A few of us here at Esports Talk are huge fans of Warframe, and so the notion that we can finally co-op together in the game? That’s very exciting. The New War is the next major expansion for Warframe in 2021, and crossplay and more await us. Warframe is one of the best free-to-play games on the market, so this is a big step. So what can we expect?