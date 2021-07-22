County road closures to begin in Finney and Haskell counties
Intermittent road closures began on county roads along the new U.S. 83 alignment in Finney and Haskell counties Thursday, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. Crews will be completing county road tie-ins to the new U.S. 83 alignment in three phases. Those include dirt work and pipe installation, then placement of cement treated subgrade. The final phase will be the completion of the asphalt tie-ins to U.S. 83.www.hutchnews.com
