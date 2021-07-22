Severe Thunderstorm Chances Tick Up a Notch Tomorrow
Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, with the threat for stronger storms, mostly across our northwest. More thunderstorm development will be possible tomorrow along a slowly advancing front. There again will be a chance for severe weather by the afternoon. The threat will be primarily across our south-central and southeast counties. This front will cool us off slightly into the weekend, but very hot temperatures quickly return with hazy skies a good bet as distant smoke continues to move overhead. Precipitation chances will remain minimal through the weekend and into next week.www.kxnet.com
