Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Chances Tick Up a Notch Tomorrow

By Dave Holder
kxnet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, with the threat for stronger storms, mostly across our northwest. More thunderstorm development will be possible tomorrow along a slowly advancing front. There again will be a chance for severe weather by the afternoon. The threat will be primarily across our south-central and southeast counties. This front will cool us off slightly into the weekend, but very hot temperatures quickly return with hazy skies a good bet as distant smoke continues to move overhead. Precipitation chances will remain minimal through the weekend and into next week.

