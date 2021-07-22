Severe Thunderstorm Chances Tick Up a Notch Tomorrow

Temperatures will fall back into the 50s and low 60s tonight with smoke continuing to linger in the air. Increased cloud cover will be noted tomorrow as an area of low pressure arrives from the west. This system may kick off a few showers across our west by later tomorrow afternoon, however, widespread rain is not anticipated. Slight rain chances will trend further east into central North Dakota by Wednesday. Daytime highs tomorrow will reach the upper 80s and 90s, with similar temperatures expected Wednesday. Winds will shift out of the northwest by Wednesday, with the hope that it will help to clear our air. Hazy skies are expected to continue through the week as smoke from out west continues to be lofted into the upper reaches of the atmosphere. Temperatures will remain slightly above seasonal averages into the weekend with another chance for rain by Friday night.