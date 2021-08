SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) — With 95 victims of the Surfside condo collapse now identified and a handful more missing, Surfside is still suffering, still in mourning, but slowly trying to get back to some sense of normalcy. The Surfside restaurant, Street Kitchen, is just one business slowly bouncing back after taking a beating because of nearby street closures. “They closed the whole street,” said Street Kitchen owner David Benrey who said it was very hard for business especially coming after a very difficult year. From dealing with COVID to the unexpected and unprecedented Surfside building collapse, business owners up and down Harding, the town’s...