Twins deal slugger Nelson Cruz to Rays

KARE 11
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e84l9_0b5C0SKx00

The Minnesota Twins have dealt slugger Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays for a pair of right-handed minor league pitchers.

Cruz, who was selected to the MLB All-Star Game earlier this month, was packaged with minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher in exchange for starting pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.

Ryan is 4-3 in 12 appearances this season with the Durham Bulls, Tampa Bay's Triple-A affiliate. He's posted a 3.63 ERA while striking out 75 batters in 57 innings pitched.

Strotman is 7-2 with a 3.39 ERA and has recorded 62 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings.

Cruz joined the Twins in 2019 and made an immediate impact by winning his third career Silver Slugger Award, which is given to the best offensive player at each position.

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

