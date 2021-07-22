Twins deal slugger Nelson Cruz to Rays
The Minnesota Twins have dealt slugger Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays for a pair of right-handed minor league pitchers.
Cruz, who was selected to the MLB All-Star Game earlier this month, was packaged with minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher in exchange for starting pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.
Ryan is 4-3 in 12 appearances this season with the Durham Bulls, Tampa Bay's Triple-A affiliate. He's posted a 3.63 ERA while striking out 75 batters in 57 innings pitched.
Strotman is 7-2 with a 3.39 ERA and has recorded 62 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings.
Cruz joined the Twins in 2019 and made an immediate impact by winning his third career Silver Slugger Award, which is given to the best offensive player at each position.
