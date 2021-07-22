Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLLIER...NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE AND SOUTHERN BROWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT * At 735 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Dade-Collier Training Airport, or 25 miles west of Miramar, moving southwest at 5 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Dade-Collier Training Airport, Fortymile Bend and Big Cypress National Preserve.alerts.weather.gov
