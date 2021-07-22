Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 16:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN MADISON SOUTHEASTERN BEAVERHEAD AND SOUTHEASTERN GALLATIN COUNTIES At 535 PM MDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 17 miles south of Bozeman to 13 miles west of Crescent Lake to 8 miles southwest of Monida. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include West Yellowstone, Monida, Big Sky, Red Rock Pass, Lakeview, Yellowstone Village, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass and Monida Pass. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 1 and 4 . Highway 191 between mile markers 5 and 10, and between mile markers 31 and 65. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 27. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.